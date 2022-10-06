Bank of America Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $157.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.43, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.98. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $50,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

