Bank of America Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $157.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.43, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.98. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $50,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

