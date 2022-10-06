Bank of America Downgrades Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.48.

LTHM opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.80. Livent has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 2,902.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Livent in the second quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth $39,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

