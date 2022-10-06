Bank of America Trims Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Target Price to $45.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LUV. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.99 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

