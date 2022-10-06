Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) were down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 1,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bank of Queensland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

