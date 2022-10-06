BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

BankUnited Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BKU opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BankUnited by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,221,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,703,000 after buying an additional 108,455 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BankUnited by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,828,000 after buying an additional 316,720 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 139,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited



BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

