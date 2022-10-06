Barclays Cuts APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $19.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NYSE:APG opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. APi Group has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,456,000 after buying an additional 1,912,866 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 866,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 746,708 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,066,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 454,998 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,090,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

