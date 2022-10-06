Barclays Cuts Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target to $17.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Certara in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Certara has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,057.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,057.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock worth $107,705,300. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Certara by 9,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Certara by 9,338.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

