Barclays Lowers Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $45.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWST. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Twist Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of TWST stock opened at $38.51 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $139.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.24.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $531,468.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,485 shares of company stock worth $836,561. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $473,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,258,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after purchasing an additional 120,489 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $1,261,000.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
Read More
