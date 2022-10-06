Barclays Reiterates €102.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €102.00 ($104.08) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on SAP in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

SAP Stock Down 1.4 %

SAP stock traded down €1.27 ($1.30) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €87.24 ($89.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. SAP has a 52-week low of €79.58 ($81.20) and a 52-week high of €129.74 ($132.39).

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

