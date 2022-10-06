Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,542 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up 0.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 120,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 594,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after buying an additional 43,117 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.02. 3,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $67.48.

