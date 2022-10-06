Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 734 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 50.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,835,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,981,000 after acquiring an additional 80,952 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,056. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

