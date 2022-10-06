Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $299.06. 201,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,252,059. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $139.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

