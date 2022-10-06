Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.74. The stock had a trading volume of 109,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,303. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $179.28 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.41 and a 200 day moving average of $203.57.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

