Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,137,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

