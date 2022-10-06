Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 511 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.33.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.90 on Thursday, hitting $278.39. 99,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,457. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $202.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.