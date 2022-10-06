Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,142 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,883. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

