Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,387 Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 317,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,775,000 after purchasing an additional 213,286 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 198,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 79,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:VFMF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.00.
