Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,637,000 after buying an additional 76,906 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.8% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Investments LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.23. 314,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $328.12 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

