Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €100.00 ($102.04) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BMW. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €1.38 ($1.41) during trading on Thursday, reaching €71.47 ($72.93). The company had a trading volume of 1,540,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €75.01 and its 200-day moving average is €76.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.