BeagleInu Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $169,639.18 (BIC)

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. One BeagleInu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BeagleInu has traded down 61% against the US dollar. BeagleInu has a total market capitalization of $169,639.18 and approximately $11,677.00 worth of BeagleInu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BeagleInu alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022068 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeagleInu Token Profile

BeagleInu (BIC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2022. BeagleInu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BeagleInu is beagleinu.com/#. BeagleInu’s official Twitter account is @beaglelnu_bsc.

BeagleInu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BeagleInu (BIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BeagleInu has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BeagleInu is 0 USD and is down -31.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,799.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beagleinu.com/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeagleInu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeagleInu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeagleInu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeagleInu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeagleInu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.