beFITTER Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FIU)

beFITTER (FIU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One beFITTER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, beFITTER has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. beFITTER has a total market cap of $512,042.68 and approximately $352,668.00 worth of beFITTER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

beFITTER Token Profile

beFITTER’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2022. beFITTER’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,498,130 tokens. beFITTER’s official Twitter account is @befitter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for beFITTER is befitter.io. beFITTER’s official message board is medium.com/@befitter.

Buying and Selling beFITTER

According to CryptoCompare, “beFITTER (FIU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. beFITTER has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 47,498,130 in circulation. The last known price of beFITTER is 0.01122218 USD and is down -11.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $357,449.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://befitter.io/.”

