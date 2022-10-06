Ben Thorpe Sells 3,379 Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) insider Ben Thorpe sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($22.75), for a total transaction of £63,626.57 ($76,880.82).

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BRK stock opened at GBX 1,930 ($23.32) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,177.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,263.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £312.83 million and a P/E ratio of 1,340.28. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,854.72 ($22.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 45 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

