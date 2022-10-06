Benjamin Kornitzer Sells 8,094 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $196,441.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,039.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 10,792 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $248,000.16.

On Friday, September 9th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $186,809.52.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $110,564.04.

On Thursday, August 4th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $211,172.46.

On Monday, July 18th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $215,057.58.

On Friday, July 15th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $212,467.50.

agilon health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AGL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,752. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $28.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in agilon health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,322,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,773,000 after buying an additional 456,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in agilon health by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,043,000 after buying an additional 4,512,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,235,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,522,000 after purchasing an additional 177,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGL. TheStreet cut shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

