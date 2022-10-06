Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BERY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.70.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after buying an additional 1,053,476 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,430,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,440,000 after buying an additional 95,047 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,629,000 after buying an additional 375,095 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

