Beyond Protocol Trading Up 14.3% This Week (BP)

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Beyond Protocol has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $71,925.00 worth of Beyond Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

Beyond Protocol Profile

Beyond Protocol’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2022. Beyond Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,059,723 tokens. The official message board for Beyond Protocol is beyondprotocol.medium.com. The Reddit community for Beyond Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/beyondprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beyond Protocol’s official Twitter account is @beyondprotocol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beyond Protocol is beyond.link.

Beyond Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beyond Protocol (BP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Beyond Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 165,059,723 in circulation. The last known price of Beyond Protocol is 0.02161866 USD and is up 22.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $423,014.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beyond.link/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

