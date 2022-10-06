BFG Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $282,830.00 (BFG)

BFG Token (BFG) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. BFG Token has a total market cap of $46.38 million and approximately $282,830.00 worth of BFG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BFG Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One BFG Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BFG Token Profile

BFG Token launched on June 3rd, 2020. BFG Token’s total supply is 3,321,025,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,901,654 tokens. BFG Token’s official Twitter account is @betfury_gaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BFG Token is betfury.io. BFG Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5276159.0.

BFG Token Token Trading

BFG Token (BFG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BFG Token has a current supply of 3,321,025,928 with 0 in circulation.

