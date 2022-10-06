BFK Warzone (BFK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $392,329.46

BFK Warzone (BFK) traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, BFK Warzone has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. BFK Warzone has a total market cap of $392,329.46 and $12,347.00 worth of BFK Warzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BFK Warzone token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BFK Warzone alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

BFK Warzone Token Profile

BFK Warzone launched on October 20th, 2021. BFK Warzone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,335,206 tokens. The official message board for BFK Warzone is www.tiktok.com/@bfkwarzone. The official website for BFK Warzone is www.bfkwarzone.com. The Reddit community for BFK Warzone is https://reddit.com/r/BFKNOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BFK Warzone’s official Twitter account is @bfkwarzone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BFK Warzone

According to CryptoCompare, “BFK Warzone (BFK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BFK Warzone has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BFK Warzone is 0.00072911 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $35,124.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bfkwarzone.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BFK Warzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BFK Warzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BFK Warzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BFK Warzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BFK Warzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.