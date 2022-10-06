Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $612.00 and last traded at $612.00. Approximately 111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 31 shares. The stock had previously closed at $597.00.
Biglari Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $634.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.72.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biglari (BH.A)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- Vertex Shares Higher On Optimism About CRISPR Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.