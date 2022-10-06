Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires 246 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.4% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.14. 7,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,323. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.24.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

