Bill Few Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bill Few Associates Inc. cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $4.62 on Thursday, hitting $162.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.