Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bill Few Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.0% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,677 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,805,000 after acquiring an additional 817,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.21. 14,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,231. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

