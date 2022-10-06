Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $322,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bill Few Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 14,170.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 152,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

