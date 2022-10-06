Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 274 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.3% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $768,650,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after buying an additional 12,757,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after buying an additional 3,596,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after buying an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.59.

USB traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 168,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,008. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

