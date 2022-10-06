BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Up 7.8% in September

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCAB. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on BioAtla in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Insider Transactions at BioAtla

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $206,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioAtla Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BioAtla by 45.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 243,931 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in BioAtla by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in BioAtla by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 446,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 295,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $299.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.09.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioAtla will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioAtla

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.