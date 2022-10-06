Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Biocept in a report on Monday, June 20th.

BIOC opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Biocept

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biocept in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biocept by 91.7% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Biocept by 27.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Biocept during the second quarter worth $97,000. 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

