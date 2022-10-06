Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Biocept in a report on Monday, June 20th.
Biocept Trading Up 1.0 %
BIOC opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
