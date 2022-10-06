Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Hits $3.00

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00014773 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $55,335.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00145539 BTC.

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoin Latinum has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Bitcoin Latinum is 3.17964989 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $105,367.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitcoinlatinum.com/.”

