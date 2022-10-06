BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of EGF stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $13.02.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (EGF)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.