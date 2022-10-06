BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EGF stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $13.02.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.