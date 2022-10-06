BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of FRA stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
