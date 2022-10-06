BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of FRA stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.