BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of MUJ opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $15.89.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
