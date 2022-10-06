BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MUJ opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

