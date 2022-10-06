BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance
Shares of MYI stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $14.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
