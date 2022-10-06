BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Trading Down 1.0 %

BSTZ opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 174.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 124,482 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 45.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 81,482 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 450.8% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 57,250 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter valued at $576,000.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

