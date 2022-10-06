BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,839 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

