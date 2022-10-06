BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

