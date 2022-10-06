Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.8% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in Blackstone by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 81,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.3 %

BX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.74. 85,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.56. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

