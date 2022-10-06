blockWRK Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million (WRK)

blockWRK (WRK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. blockWRK has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $62,701.00 worth of blockWRK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One blockWRK token can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, blockWRK has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

blockWRK Profile

blockWRK launched on January 27th, 2019. blockWRK’s total supply is 11,923,616,244 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,869,295 tokens. blockWRK’s official website is www.blockwrk.io. blockWRK’s official Twitter account is @blockwrk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling blockWRK

According to CryptoCompare, “blockWRK (WRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. blockWRK has a current supply of 11,923,616,244 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of blockWRK is 0.05111008 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $132,262.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.blockwrk.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as blockWRK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade blockWRK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase blockWRK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

