Blocto Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.53 Million (BLT)

Blocto Token (BLT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Blocto Token has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $68,446.00 worth of Blocto Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blocto Token has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocto Token token can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blocto Token

Blocto Token was first traded on July 22nd, 2021. Blocto Token’s total supply is 50,000,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. The official website for Blocto Token is blocto.portto.com. Blocto Token’s official message board is medium.com/portto. Blocto Token’s official Twitter account is @bloctoapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocto Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocto Token (BLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blocto Token has a current supply of 50,000,002 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Blocto Token is 0.0608859 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $62,766.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blocto.portto.com/.”

