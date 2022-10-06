Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned 0.09% of Bloom Energy worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $82,385.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,690.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $282,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,850,855.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $82,385.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 354,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,690.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,661 shares of company stock worth $1,555,641. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,543. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 3.02.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.23.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

