BlueArk (BRK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $57.51 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $57.51 million and approximately $111,553.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00064293 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00175647 USD and is up 8.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $81,223.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

