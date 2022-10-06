BlueBenx (BENX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

BlueBenx (BENX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One BlueBenx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BlueBenx has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. BlueBenx has a total market capitalization of $381,293.00 and $18,352.00 worth of BlueBenx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BlueBenx

BlueBenx’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2022. BlueBenx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BlueBenx is medium.com/bluebenx. BlueBenx’s official Twitter account is @bluebenx and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueBenx’s official website is bluebenx.com.

BlueBenx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueBenx (BENX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueBenx has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueBenx is 0.00030005 USD and is down -47.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $23.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bluebenx.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueBenx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueBenx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueBenx using one of the exchanges listed above.

