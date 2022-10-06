BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Shares Up 0.2%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.51 and last traded at C$9.51. Approximately 233,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 201,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.49.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.36.

